JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 450 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.97) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 484 ($6.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 443.50 ($5.88) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

