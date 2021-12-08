JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) to Neutral

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

