JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) to Neutral

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08.
Soitec Company Profile
