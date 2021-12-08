JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $655.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.40 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $532.26 and a 200 day moving average of $498.83.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

