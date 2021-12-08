JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($37.13) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.74) to GBX 3,400 ($45.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.92) to GBX 2,960 ($39.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($44.42) price target (up previously from GBX 2,730 ($36.20)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,312.22 ($43.92).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,995 ($39.72) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,734.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,136.97. The company has a market capitalization of £40.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.68) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,149.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 over the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

