JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 8.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $143,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

