Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.94

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 22261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 360.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 114,837 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

