Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.94

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 22261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
