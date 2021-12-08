KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. KARMA has a market cap of $31.95 million and $29.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 38,105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060935 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.27 or 0.01065854 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

