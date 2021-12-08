Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 2,254 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $546.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

