Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

PSK opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

