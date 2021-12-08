Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $895,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

