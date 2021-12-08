Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $75.51.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

