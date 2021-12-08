Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,252 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,252 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $10,261,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

