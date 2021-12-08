Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 8,213 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

