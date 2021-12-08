Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FV opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.