Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 113,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after buying an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

