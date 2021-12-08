Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

