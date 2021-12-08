Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

