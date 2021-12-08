Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by 74.1% over the last three years.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.