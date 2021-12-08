Kevin D. Freeman Buys 5,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
