Kevin D. Freeman Buys 5,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

