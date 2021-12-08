KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

LVLU stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

