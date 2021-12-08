Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 256,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.