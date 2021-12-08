Konomi Network Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $12.90 million and $823,920.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

