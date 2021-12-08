Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 267 Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.