Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

