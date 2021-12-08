Krios Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $482,365.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010348 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00129227 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.00609873 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.