Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.16

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.16 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.18). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 13.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 656,320 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.16.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 94,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($21.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,989,112.98).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.