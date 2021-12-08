Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

KRUS stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $640.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

