Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Hits $0.0712

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $675,845.89 and approximately $46,788.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

