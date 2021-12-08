Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.03

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.03 ($24.75) and traded as high as €23.00 ($25.84). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €22.98 ($25.82), with a volume of 85,622 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.05.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

