Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

