Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

