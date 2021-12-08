LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNXSF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

