Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $55.42

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.42, but opened at $57.44. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 2,952 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

