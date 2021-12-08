Laura L. Johnson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCBG opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $460.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCBG. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

