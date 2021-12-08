Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

