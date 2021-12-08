Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $673,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,334. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.58 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

