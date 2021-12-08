Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases Shares of 2,581 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

