Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 219 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,601. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

