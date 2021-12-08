Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.