Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,196 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,196 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 110,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,317,816. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

