Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 523 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 253.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

