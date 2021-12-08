Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $606.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.96. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $50,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,428 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.