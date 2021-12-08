Lennar (LEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

