Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY opened at $3.62 on Monday. Leoni has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

