Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $32.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,324. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,655,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

