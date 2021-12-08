Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.77. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 62,578 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$200.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.