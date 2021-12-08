Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.03.
Shares of LI opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.75 and a beta of 2.13. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 197.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Li Auto by 57.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Li Auto by 158.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 678,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
