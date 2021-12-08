Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.03.

Shares of LI opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.75 and a beta of 2.13. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 197.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Li Auto by 57.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Li Auto by 158.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 678,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

