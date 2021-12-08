Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after acquiring an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,683. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

