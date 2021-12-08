Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 11,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,515. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.