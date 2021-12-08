Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. 16,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.